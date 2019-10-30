Quanta Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)PWRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.