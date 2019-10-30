Spirit AeroSystems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)SPRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.