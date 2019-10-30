Eagle Materials Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.72M (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.