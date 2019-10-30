Western Union Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)WUBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.