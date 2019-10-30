Avis Budget Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.