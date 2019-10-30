Energy Recovery Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)ERIIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.01M (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ERII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.