Graham Holdings -3.5% as education, TV weigh on profits

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is off 3.5% after Q3 earnings that featured significantly lower profit.

Net income fell to $43.1M from $125.1M a year ago, though affected by a number of extraordinary items.

Excluding the items (which include a $20.4M provision tied to VAT receivables, and gains on marketable equity securities), attributable net income fell to $42.5M from $70.9M.

Operating income fell to $16.3M from $60.7M.

Revenue rose 9% mainly due to acquiring two auto dealerships in January and Clyde's Restaurant Group in July.

Revenue by division: Education, $357.3M (flat); Television broadcasting, $115.2M (down 11%); Manufacturing, $111.7M (down 11%); Healthcare, $40.7M (up 15%); SocialCode, $15.98M (up 16%); Other businesses, $98.2M.

