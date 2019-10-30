Fed trims rate by another 25 bps

The Fed cuts its interest rate target range by 25 basis points, as expected, to 1.50%-1.75%, its third rate cut since July.

The committee's statement removes that phrase that it will "act as appropriate" to sustain economic expansion, perhaps indicating that this may be the last cut for awhile.

Instead "the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate."

Another change in language describes job gains as "solid" rather than "strong."

Stocks head further down -- The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fall 0.3% and the Dow is down 0.1% .

The 10-year Treasury yield, which had been down 4 basis points earlier, is now down 3 bps to 1.808%. (TLT +0.9% ), (TBT -1.6% ).

Two FOMC members, Esther George and Eric Rosengren, voted against the cut preferring to keep the target rate unchanged.

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM ET.