Southern surges on impressive Q3 beat

Southern Co. (SO +2.3% ) rallies to a 52-week high after easily topping Q3 earnings estimates, lifted by higher revenues associated with changes in rates and pricing and warmer than normal weather at SO's regulated utilities.

Q3 operating revenues fell 2.7% Y/Y to $6B, reflect the sales of Gulf Power and other assets that are no longer affiliated with the company.

For the full year, SO forecasts EPS at or slightly above the top end of its guidance for $2.98-$3.10, in line with $3.04 analyst consensus estimate.