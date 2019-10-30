Monetary policy in 'a good place' after insurance cut - Powell

"We believe monetary policy is in a good place," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his press conference statement.

The Fed took this 25 basis-point cut "to provide insurance against ongoing risk."

There it is. Powell says the FOMC sees monetary policy as "likely to remain appropriate" all but saying more cuts are unlikely. Still, he stresses that policy isn't on a preset course.

And he spells it out further. "We are not thinking about raising rates right now," he said.

3:18 PM: Press conference ends; 10-year Treasury yield is now down 5 basis points to 1.786%; Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 each rise 0.3% .

3:17 PM: Addressing the turmoil in short-term lending markets that emerged in September, the Fed chairman doesn't expect to lower banks' capital liquidity requirements. Rather, the central bank is looking at intraday liquidity and a "few technical things" that would help capital move more freely.

3:13 PM: Regarding risks to financial stability, Powell currently doesn't see large imbalances in financial markets.

3:05 PM: "I strongly believe this is the right action," Powell stated regarding the rate cut, but said there were the "usual range of perspectives and views" expressed at the FOMC's meeting, Powell said.

(Note that similar to September's meeting Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren voted against the rate cut and supported keeping the rate unchanged.)

2:53 PM: Apparently, the Fed's cut and Powell's statements are in line with investors' expectations. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up 0.2% , and the Dow rises 0.3% .

2:45 PM: Some risks seem to be moving "in a positive direction," he said. Specifically, trade tensions may be easing if the U.S. and China do sign a phase one trade pact and put it into effect.

Also, the risk of a no-deal Brexit appear to have declined.

2:40 PM: It would take a "material reassessment of our outlook" to get the the Fed to change its stance on monetary policy.

"We continue to expect the economy to expand at a moderate rate, reflecting solid household spending in support of financial conditions," Powell said.

