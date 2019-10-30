PBF Logistics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETPBF Logistics LP (PBFX)PBFXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.61M (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBFX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.