Public Service Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)PEGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, peg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.