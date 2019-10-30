Shell Midstream Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)SHLXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.18M (-24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, shlx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.