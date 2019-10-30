GE +9% as 'braced for bad news' investors welcome stability

General Electric (GE +9.1% ) sprints to its strongest one-day gain in nine months in very active trading after reporting progress on its turnaround plan with another earnings beat.

Culp said during the company's earnings conference call that he sees signs of stabilization in GE's power business and that he was "more optimistic" that "considerable value" can be unlocked for shareholders.

GE said it now expects FY 2019 industrial free cash flow between zero and $2B, up from its earlier forecast of negative $1B to positive $1B.

"People weren't expecting the cash flow increase," said RBC analyst Deane Dray, who noted investors likely are grateful for a lack of any surprises in GE's report since "the market was braced for bad news."

But Q3 results were not an an all-clear signal, Barron's reports; BAML analyst Andrew Obin viewed "the underlying drivers of [free cash flow] as relatively low quality with limited disclosure (BKR dividend, driven by employee benefits, some one-time gains, and other)."

A skeptical John Inch at Gordon Haskett notes GE now needs to generate $2.6B of cash in Q4 to meet the midpoint of its new forecast, about half what GE generated in the same quarter last year, which "seems plausible, but hardly robust - regardless of the company's cash guidance 'raise.'"

Inch projects GE's indebtedness dropping to 4.4x EBITDA at the end of next year - a high but not scary level - but the forecast assumes that an economic expansion continues.