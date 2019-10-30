PBF Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.29B (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.