Southern Copper gets OK for Tia Maria copper project

The Peruvian government gives permission for Southern Copper (SCCO -1.2% ) to resume construction at its much delayed $1.4B Tia Maria copper project.

SCCO had to cancel work in August after authorities suspended the construction license in the wake of violent protests to allow officials evaluate objections from residents and local authorities about where the plant would be built.

SCCO hopes the project will be developed by 2020; once completed, the mine is expected to produce 120K mt/year of copper over an estimated 20-year lifespan.