Murphy Oil Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)MURBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $701.64M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.