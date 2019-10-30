Gulfport Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-53.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.1M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPOR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
