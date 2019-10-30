'Determined' cost cutter National Oilwell Varco upped to Buy at Goldman

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -5.4% ) surrenders a piece of yesterday's big gain that followed news of better than expected Q3 core earnings and improved cash flow.

Goldman Sachs upgrades NOV to Buy from Neutral with a $33 price target, up from $29, as analyst Angie Sedita cites the company's revenue growth and cost cutting.

Sedita believes NOV is "determined" to further reduce costs at the segment level as it right sizes the business for a new operating environment.

NOV's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.