Crude prices close at one-week low after big build in U.S. supplies

  • Crude oil prices slipped following a surprise supply build with U.S. stockpiles continuing to rise; WTI December crude settled -0.9% to $55.06/bbl and December Brent ended -1.6% to $60.61/bbl.
  • The Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude inventories added 5.7M barrels from the previous week and are now at 438.9M barrels, ~1% above the five-year average for this time of year.
  • A strong rebound in Canadian imports and another U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve release "encouraged a build to crude inventories" in the EIA report, said ClipperData's Matt Smith, while "tempering the bearish influence of the solid crude build are draws to both distillates and gasoline amid a tick higher in implied demand."
  • The energy group (XLE -2.1%) drags along the bottom of today's S&P sector scoreboard; among the day's biggest losers are CRC -17.1%, NOV -5.1%, DVN -5.1%, SLB -4.8%, HAL -4.6%, HES -4.3%, MRO -3.7%, CHK -3.7%, COP -3.6%, PXD -3.6%, EOG -3.1%, APA -3%.
  • ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, DTO, OILU, FIF, USL, IYE, DUG
