Cenovus Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)CVEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.15 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.33B (-9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.