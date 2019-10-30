FMC surges following strong Q3 results

FMC Corp. (FMC +7.2% ) trades within a dollar or so of all-time highs after posting solid beats in Q3 earnings and revenues, which rose 10% Y/Y vs. recast results from the year-ago quarter to $1B.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to $219M from recast year-ago results, supported by double-digit organic growth in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, France, India, China and Pakistan.

FMC raises full-year guidance for EPS to $5.80-$5.90, reflecting 12% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, adjusted EBITDA to $1.2B-$1.22B, 9% higher Y/Y at the midpoint, and revenues to $4.58B-$4.62B, a 7% gain vs. recast year-ago results.

For Q4, FMC forecasts EPS of $1.46-$1.56 vs. $1.58 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $1.17B-$1.21B vs. $1.18B consensus.

The company maintains full-year adjusted cash from operations guidance of $750M-$850M.