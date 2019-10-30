AGNC portfolio insulated from faster prepay speeds in Q3

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q3 net spread and dollar roll income per share of 59 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 50 cents.

Q3 economic return on tangible common equity is 2.7%, consisting of 48 cents in dividends and a 3-cent decrease in tangible net book value per share.

Tangible net book value per common share of $16.55 at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $16.58 at June 30, 2019.

$102.6B investment portfolio at Sept. 30, 2019 consists of: $99.0B Agency MBS, $1.9B net TBA mortgage position, and $1.7B credit risk transfer and non-Agency securities.

"Our holdings of prepay-protected pools and lower coupon TBA securities have largely insulated the portfolio from the negative effects of faster prepayment speeds on generic pools and higher coupon TBAs," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain.

