Starbucks +3% on strong global comps

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) jumps in AH trading comparable sales show strength for a second quarter in a row.

Global comparable store sales rose 5.0% during the quarter to top the +3.9% consensus estimate. Average ticket was up 3% and transaction growth was 2% during the quarter.

Global comparable sales were up 6% for the Americas and U.S., while international comparable sales rose 3%.

Active membership in Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. increased 15% to 17.6M during the quarter.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 90 bps to 17.6% vs. 17.1% consensus.Excluding a 30-basis point unfavorable impact from Streamline-driven activities, non-GAAP operating margin declined by approximately 60 bps compared to the prior year

SBUX opened 630 net new stores in FQ3 to take its store count to 31,256 stores at the end of the quarter

Looking ahead, Starbucks expects FY20 global comparable sales growth of 3% to 4%. EPS of $3.00 to $3.05 is anticipated vs $3.07 consensus.

SBUX +2.58% AH to $86.31.

