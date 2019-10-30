Twitter banning all political ads (updated)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will ban all political advertising globally, according to CEO Jack Dorsey.

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey says (in a tweet, natch).

Paying for reach removes individual decisions to follow an account or retweet, he points out, "forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money."

It's not credible, he says, for Twitter to say “We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad ... well ... they can say whatever they want!”

It's not about free expression, he emphasizes; it's about paying for reach.

The company will release a final policy by Nov. 15, he says.