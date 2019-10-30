SunPower shines after Q3 earnings topper, record residential bookings

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +6.4% after-hours following better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues on strength in U.S. and international distributed generation markets.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA climbed to $42M from $8M in Q2 and $6.7M in the year-ago quarter.

SPWR says it achieved record residential and new homes bookings in Q3, with strong traction in California ahead of the 2020 new home solar mandate, and record shipments into international DG markets.

The company says it is tracking to a Q4 agreement on a potential investment to expand Maxeon 5 production.

SPWR expects Q4 revenues of $520M-$720M, in line with $631M analyst consensus; gross margin of 16%-19%; adjusted EBITDA of $74M-$94M; and MW deployed of 445-645 MW.

For the full year, SPWR maintains adjusted EBITDA guidance of $100M-$120M.