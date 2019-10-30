Lyft blasts past sales estimates

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) trades higher after reporting Q3 revenue of $955.6M vs. the company's guidance range of $910M to $915M and the consensus mark of $915M.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived at -$128.1M vs. guidance for -$210M and -$263M a year ago.

The company reports active riders were up 28% to 22.3M vs. 22.1M consensus and revenue per active rider was up 27% to $42.82.

Looking ahead, Lyft sees revenue of $3.57B to $3.58B vs. $3.47B to $3.50B prior guidance and adjusted EBITDA of -$708M to -$718M.

Shares of Lyft are down 3.01% in AH trading.

