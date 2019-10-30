Stag Industrial Q3 benefits from acquisition drive

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q3 core FFO per share of 46 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 45 cents and up from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store cash net operating income rise 1.3% Y/Y.

Q3 total revenue of $102.3M exceeds consensus of $100.8M and increases from $88.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Achieves occupancy rate of 94.8% on total portfolio and 95.6% on operating portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2019.

During the quarter, Stag acquired 22 buildings for $302.6M with an occupancy rate of 100% upon acquisition.

Disposed of one building during Q3 for $6.25M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

