Teladoc Q3 top line up 24%, guidance raised

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Q3 results:

Revenues: $138.0M (+24.3%); access fee revenue: $119.1M (+23.4%).

Paid visits: 14,142 (24.8%).

Net loss: ($20.3M) (+12.9%); loss/share: ($0.28) (+17.6%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $11.7M (+260.1%).

Q4 guidance: Revenue: $149M - 153M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $11.5M - 15.5M; total visits: 1.0M - 1.2M.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $546M - 550M from $538M - 545M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $28M - 32M from $27M - 33M; total visits: 3.9M - 4.1M from 3.7M - 4.0M.

