Zynga +3.1% after Q3's record revenue, bookings

Oct. 30, 2019 4:28 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has moved up 3.1% after hours following Q3 earnings where it hit records for quarterly revenue and bookings and raised its full-year forecast.
  • Revenues grew 48% to $345.3M; of that, mobile revenue was $328M, up 54%.
  • Bookings rose 59% to $395M; of that, mobile bookings rose 64% to $378M.
  • Mobile user pay also hit records, with revenue up 78% to $266M and bookings up 90% to $316M.
  • Net income, meanwhile, was $230M, aided by a one-time gain from the lucrative sale of its San Francisco building.
  • Operating cash flow rose 67% to $69M; liquidity was $1.45B as of quarter's end.
  • It's boosting 2019 guidance to $1.28B in revenue (a 41% gain) and increasing bookings guidance to $1.55B (up 59%). For Q4, it sees revenue of $365M and bookings of $415M (vs. consensus for $356.2M) and a net loss of $4M.
  • Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.
  • Earnings slides
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.