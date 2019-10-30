Zynga +3.1% after Q3's record revenue, bookings
Oct. 30, 2019 4:28 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has moved up 3.1% after hours following Q3 earnings where it hit records for quarterly revenue and bookings and raised its full-year forecast.
- Revenues grew 48% to $345.3M; of that, mobile revenue was $328M, up 54%.
- Bookings rose 59% to $395M; of that, mobile bookings rose 64% to $378M.
- Mobile user pay also hit records, with revenue up 78% to $266M and bookings up 90% to $316M.
- Net income, meanwhile, was $230M, aided by a one-time gain from the lucrative sale of its San Francisco building.
- Operating cash flow rose 67% to $69M; liquidity was $1.45B as of quarter's end.
- It's boosting 2019 guidance to $1.28B in revenue (a 41% gain) and increasing bookings guidance to $1.55B (up 59%). For Q4, it sees revenue of $365M and bookings of $415M (vs. consensus for $356.2M) and a net loss of $4M.
- Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Earnings slides
- Press release