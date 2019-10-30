MGM -3% after Vegas EBITDA miss

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) trades higher/lower after Q3 consensus estimates.

Adjusted property EBITDA in Macau was up 40% during the quarter to $182M vs. $181M consensus, while Vegas properties churned up adjusted EBITDA of $441M vs. $454M consensus. MGM National Harbor adjusted property EBITDA was $52.9M vs. $51M consensus. Overall MGM EBITDA was up 14% to $814M.

CEO update: "We remain focused on achieving our 2020 targets of $3.6B to $3.9B in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and significant growth in free cash flow per share. The key drivers remain the benefits of our MGM 2020 plan, which is currently tracking ahead of expectations; healthy market conditions in Las Vegas and regional markets; and the ongoing ramp up of newly opened properties, especially MGM Cotai. We are also targeting consolidated net financial leverage of 3-4x and approximately 1x net domestic financial leverage (excluding MGP) by the end of 2020."

MGM -3.25% AH to $27.70.

Previously: MGM Resorts EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)