Hyatt reports flat RevPAR amid 'challenging' backdrop

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) trades flat in AH trading after reporting adjusted EBITDA fell 7.3% to $163M in Q3.

The hotel operator saw comparable system-wide RevPAR unchanged during the quarter.

CEO update: "We expect to end the year with approximately 57% of our earnings coming from our hotel management and franchise business, an increase of roughly 400 basis points from 2018. Our pipeline remains robust while continuing to deliver solid organic net rooms growth of almost 8% this quarter, net of the acquisition of Two Roads in the fourth quarter of 2018. While the current global operating environment is challenging, we feel confident in our ability to manage through volatility and identify opportunities to strengthen our brands and performance."