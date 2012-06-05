Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) continues to trade lower, down 1.8% premarket, after announcing it would...

Jun. 05, 2012 7:05 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) continues to trade lower, down 1.8% premarket, after announcing it would diversify into a wider food market with the purchase of La Boulange. The company is taking a slight hit with investors because the nature of its initiative is longer-term and delves into new territory that is highly competitive.
