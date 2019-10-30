S&P sets new high as Fed signals rates to hold steady after latest cut

Stocks climbed into the close following the Fed's expected 25-basis point rate cut and comments from Chairman Powell that suggested rates likely would hold steady for a while.

The Fed essentially signaled it is on hold, meaning the low interest rate environment that has supported the stock market rally this year is here to stay.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the U.S. and China remained on track to sign a phase one trade deal next month, even as Chile said ongoing protests in the country would prevent it from hosting the APEC summit, where both sides were expected to sign the agreement.

The S&P 500 closed at a new record high, adding 0.3%, which was comparable to the modest gains in the Dow and Nasdaq, but the Russell 2000 finished lower.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by utilities (+0.9%), while the energy sector (-2.1%) was undercut by lower crude oil prices, as December WTI slid 0.9% to $55.06.

Elsewhere, General Electric shares jumped 12% after reporting earnings, and automotive giants Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agreed to merge.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, with the two-year yield shedding 2 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield dropping 4 bps to 1.80%.