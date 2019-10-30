Annaly Q3 net interest spread steady Q/Q

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q3 core EPS (excluding PAA) of 21 cents falls short of the consensus estimate of 25 cents.

Compares with 25 cents in Q2 and 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $9.21 at Sept. 30, 2019 falls from $9.33 at June 30, 2019.

Annaly slips 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Q3 net interest income of $919.3M slips from $927.6M in Q2 and rises from $816.6M in Q3 2018.

Q3 net interest spread of 0.61% ticks down from 0.62% in Q2; Q3 net interest spread excluding PAA of 0.98% slips from 1.07% in Q2.

“With the onset of more accommodative Fed policy, we expect our financial performance to improve through the balance of the year and into 2020 as the cost of our financing continues to decline and our diversified investment options increase,” said Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Keyes.

Conference call on Oct. 31 at 10:00 AM ET.

