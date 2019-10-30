Apple +1.7% as iPhone, Wearables drive beats

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +1.7% reports Q4 beats with sales up 2% Y/Y. The quarter showed strength in iPhone sales, Wearables, and Services plus an in-line holiday quarter outlook.

Revenue breakdown: iPhone, $33.4B (consensus: $32.77B); iPad, $4.66B (consensus: $4.67B); Mac, $7B (consensus: $7.5B); Wearables, Home and Accessories, $6.5B (consensus: $5.94B); Services, $12.5B (consensus: $12.22B).

Greater China revenue was $11.2B compared to the $11.4B in last year's quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $8.7B, up from the $8B in last year's quarter.

Q1 outlook: Revenue, $85.5-89.5B (consensus: $86.71B); gross margin, 37.5-38.5% (consensus: 37.6%); operating expenses, $9.6-9.8B (consensus: $9.39B).

