Twilio -11.7% despite beat as forecast disappoints

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has tumbled 11.7% postmarket following Q3 earnings where it beat high estimates but also offered dim guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues grew 75% to $295.1M, and base revenues grew 79%. That revenue growth was also up 7% from the second quarter in both cases.

Operating loss was $94.7M (and non-GAAP operating loss was $3.6M, down from a gain of $4.3M a year ago).

Attributable GAAP net loss was $0.64 vs. a year-ago loss of $0.28; non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.03 from $0.07.

Active customer accounts more than doubled, to 172,092 (including contribution from SendGrid, acquired in February). Dollar-based net expansion rate was 132% vs. a year-ago 145%.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $311M-$314M (with base revenue of $300M-$302M, vs. consensus for $320.7M), and EPS of $0.01-$0.02 (well below consensus for $0.07).

For the full year, that means total revenue of $1.114B-$1.117B (base revenue of $1.053B-$1.055B), and EPS of $0.16-$0.17.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release