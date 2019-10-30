Tanger gains 1.5% after Q3 beat, guidance boost

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) rises 1.5% in after-hours trading after boosting guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $2.27-$2.31 from $2.25-$2.31.

Compares with $2.23 consensus.

Now sees 2019 same-center net operating income declining 1.40%-1.80%, better than its previous range of -1.50% to -2.25%.

Also sees average occupancy for the year of 95.5%-95.8% vs. prior range of 94.75%-95.25%.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 58 cents exceeds the consensus of 56 cents and falls from 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated portfolio occupancy rate of 95.9% at Sept. 30, 2019 compares with 96.0% at June 30, 2019.

Q3 same-center NOI for the consolidated portfolio fell 1.8% Y/Y due primarily to the impact of tenant bankruptcies, lease modifications, and store closures.

Conference call on Oct. 31 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Tanger Factory FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)