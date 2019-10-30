AK Steel misses Q3 numbers, cuts full-year earnings guidance

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -6.7% after-hours after reporting weaker than expected Q3 earnings and a 12% Y/Y decline in net sales to $1.5B, primarily due to sharply lower carbon spot market prices and reduced shipments to the distributors and converters market.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell to $86.9M, or 5.7% of sales, from $160.8M, or 9.3% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 flat-rolled steel shipments fell 8.5% Y/Y to 1.3M tons from 1.42M tons a year ago, at an average selling price of $1,067/st vs. $1,114/st in the prior-year quarter.

AKS expects lower order volumes and the impact of the strike at General Motors to result in a reduction of flat-rolled steel shipments to 5.3M-5.4M tons for the full year.

The company now expects net income for the year of $26M-$41M, or $0.08-$0.13/share.

AKS also lowers its full-year EPS guidance to $0.32-$0.37 from $0.37-$0.44 previously, below $0.41 analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $450M-$465M.