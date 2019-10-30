Cognizant +4.7% as Financials, Products drive beats

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) +4.7% beats the Street's Q3 estimates and guides largely in-line results for Q4 and FY19.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Financial Services, $1.49B (consensus: $1.46B); Healthcare, $1.17B (consensus: $1.18B); Products and Resources, $966M (consensus: $948.7M); Communications, Media and Technology, $615M (consensus: $622.1M).

The Q4 outlook sees revenue growth of 1.7-2.7% to about $4.2-4.24B versus the $4.23B consensus.

FY guidance has upside revenue growth of 3.5-3.8% to $16.7-16.74B (consensus: $16.69B) and in-line EPS of $3.95-3.98 (consensus: $3.96).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.