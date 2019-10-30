MetLife +1.0% as Q3 beats

MetLife (NYSE:MET) gains 1.0% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted EPS, excluding notable items, of $1.54 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.40.

Compares with $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Michel Khalaf attributes the quarter's performance to "volume growth, variable investment income, and the cumulative impact of our capital management."

Q3 net investment income of $4.62B rises 3% Y/Y.

Q3 total adjusted revenue of $16.9B rises 3% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted return on equity, excluding notable items, of 12.9% vs. 14.4% in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. adjusted earnings of $707M fell 11% Y/Y.

Asia adjusted earnings of $349M rose 31% Y/Y.

Latin America adjusted earnings of $155M fell 9% Y/Y.

EMEA adjusted earnings of $53M fell 4% Y/Y.

Conference call on Oct. 31 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: MetLife EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue(Oct. 30)