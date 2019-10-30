HCP, now Healthpeak, slips 0.9% as Q3 squeaks past consensus

Healthpeak Properties, until recently known as HCP (NYSE:HCP), reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 43 cents.

Compares with 44 cents in Q3 2018.

Q3 total portfolio SPP cash net operating income growth of 2.4%.

The company also announced its name change and the promotion of Scott Brinker to president as of Jan. 1, 2020.

2019 guidance: Sees adjusted FFO per share $1.74-$1.78 vs prior guidance of $1.73-$1.77.

Keeps NAREIT FFO per share guidance unchanged at $1.62-$1.66.

Boosts total portfolio SPP cash NOI guidance by 25 basis points to 2.25%-3.25%.

Conference call on Oct. 31 at 12:00 PM ET.

