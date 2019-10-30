Equinix Q3 FFO falls from prior quarter

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) fell short on funds from operations in its Q3 earnings as the figure dropped 5% from the previous quarter.

Revenues ticked up 1% sequentially to $1.397B, including $8M of negative forex impact.

Adjusted funds from operations landed at $473M; that's $5.52/share, including a $0.19/share reduction that's expected to reverse in Q4 (increased income tax expense attributable to FX hedge gains).

For Q4, it's expecting EBITDA of $654M-$664M and revenue of $1.409B-$1.419B (up 1% Q/Q).

For 2019, it sees EBITDA of $2.666B-$2.676B and revenue of $5.554-$5.564B (up 10% Y/Y), along with AFFO of $1.913B-$1.923B (up 16% Y/Y, or 13-14% normalized). AFFO/share should come in at $22.56-$22.68 (up 8%).

Press release