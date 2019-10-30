Apache slips following Q3 loss, lower Y/Y production

Apache (NYSE:APA) -0.5% after-hours as it reports a larger than expected Q3 loss, as production fell along with crude prices over the past year.

APA says its Q3 average price per barrel of oil slumped 15.2%, while gas prices dropped 35.2% per Mcf, while total production fell 5.4% Y/Y to 451K boe/day.

Q3 adjusted production, which excludes Egypt, totaled 391K boe/day, exceeding the upper end of company guidance, including U.S. production of 266K boe/day, which also topped the upper end of guidance.

The company says it started a reorganization of its operations, targeting annual savings of at least $150M, to be completed by the end of Q1 2020.

APA expects its 2020 upstream capital budget will come in 10%-20% below this year's $2.4B program, which "will enable us to generate organic free cash flow that covers the current dividend and puts us on pace to fund a multiyear debt reduction program, while also delivering modest year-over-year oil production growth."