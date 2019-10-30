Hannon Armstrong Q3 portfolio yield rises 130 basis points Y/Y

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Q3 core EPS of 38 cents beats FactSet consensus of 35 cents and rises from 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $38.8M increases from $35.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 core net investment income of $19.7M rises from $14.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Remains on track to close more than $1B of transactions for full-year 2019 with a $2.5B pipeline.

Portfolio yield of 7.7% at Q3-end increases from 6.4% a year earlier.

Reconfirms guidance for core EPS growth of 2%-6% for 2018 to 2020 with 2017 as the baseline.

