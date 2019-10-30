Spill prompts shutoff of TC Energy's Keystone pipeline

Oct. 30, 2019 5:42 PM ET TC Energy Corporation (TRP)
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has shut its Keystone crude oil pipeline following a spill yesterday in North Dakota.
  • TC says it detected a drop in pressure last night on the 590K bbl/day Keystone system, without specifying the exact impact on operations, or if the entire route was closed or just a section of the line.
  • It is not clear how much crude oil escaped in the incident near Edinburg, N.D., or what the leak might have contaminated.
  • Canada heavy crude differentials widened slightly on the news, Reuters reports, citing Net Energy Exchange.
