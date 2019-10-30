Hercules Capital closes $241.3M new debt, equity commitments in Q3

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Q3 net investment income of 37 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 34 cents and up from 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Provides 116% coverage of base distribution payout.

Q3 distributable net operating income of $40.3M, or 39 cents per share, vs. $32.6M, or 34 cents in Q3 2018.

Net asset value per share of 10.38 at Sept. 30, 2019 fell from $10.59 at June 30, 2019, primarily due to net change in unrealized depreciation in public equity holdings.

Effective yield on Hercules's debt investment portfolio were 13.4% in Q3 vs. 14.3% in Q2; core yields were 12.4% vs. 12.7% in Q2.

After closing $241.3M in new debt and equity commitments in Q3 (up 2.6% Y/Y), Hercules has pending commitments of $35.8M in signed non-binding term sheets outstanding as of Oct. 29, 2019.

Since the close of Q3 and as of Oct. 29, 2019, Hercules has funded $117.6M of new and existing commitments.

