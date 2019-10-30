Estee Lauder Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.

