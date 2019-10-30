Steady growth for Motorola in Q3 beat

  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) marked steady gains in revenues and profits in Q3 results, bolstered by strength in services and software.
  • Overall revenue of $2B was up 7.5% from last year, driven by Americas growth. Revenue from acquisitions was $58M, while currency headwinds came to $21M.
  • GAAP EPS rose 6% to $1.51 and non-GAAP EPS rose 5%, to $2.04.
  • “Our ending backlog and continued strong business performance position us well to finish the year with record sales, earnings and cash flow," says CEO Greg Brown.
  • Backlog ended at $11B, up 17% Y/Y.
  • Sales by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $1.35B (up 5%); Services and Software, $645M (up 12%).
  • Operating cash flow was $525M, up from $338M a year ago. Free cash flow was $465M, vs. a year-ago $292M.
  • For Q4, it's guiding to revenue growth of 5-5.5% Y/Y, and EPS of $2.75-$2.80.
  • For the full year, it sees revenue growth of 7.25%-7.5%, and EPS of $7.77-$7.82, up from a previous $7.67-$7.77.
