Continental posts Q3 earnings beat as Oklahoma output surges

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +0.6% after-hours as Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, driven by increased production at its Bakken shale assets.

Q3 total production increased 12% Y/Y to 332.3K boe/day, including 20% higher oil production to 198K bbl/day - with more than half the gain coming from its Oklahoma assets - and a 1% rise in natural gas output to 805.4M cf/day.

Bakken oil production increased 13% Y/Y to 145.4K boe/day, and SCOOP and STACK output jumped 62% to 44.8K boe/day, "driven by our geologically superior acreage position, proper unit density design and excellent execution from our operational teams," the company says.

CLR says its Q3 crude oil differential was $5.15/bbl below the Nymex daily average for the period, and its wellhead natural gas price was $1.11/Mcf below the average Nymex Henry Hub benchmark price.

CLR kept its FY 2019 capital spending forecast at $2.6B.